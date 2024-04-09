The Ministry of Sport recognized a number of FCs and unions as critically important

In 2023-2024, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine granted the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), as well as the “Kryvbas”, “Dnipro-1”, “Dynamo Kyiv”, “Obolon”, and “Shakhtar” football clubs, a charter of critical importance for the functioning of the economy in a special period.

According to the orders of the Ministry of Sport, “Kryvbas Football Club” LLC, “Dnipro-1 Sports Club” LLC, “Dynamo Kyiv Football Club” LLC, “Obolon Football Club” LLC, “Shakhtar Football Club” LLC (Donetsk), as well as the public union "Ukrainian Football Association", were also recognized as critical.

Such status was also granted to the charitable society "Shakhtar Social", LLC "Shakhtar-Service", public organizations of the Kyiv city, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia regions, regional organizations of the "Dynamo" Physical Culture and Sports Society, the "Dynamo" Physical Culture and Sports Society and a number of other enterprises and organizations in the sphere of the ministry.

As of February, the Ministry of Sport identified 36 enterprises, institutions and organizations as critically important.

According to the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization", conscripts who work at enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period are subject to reservation. At the same time, the reservation procedure during martial law states that the number of conscripts that can be booked should be 50% of the number of conscripts of the enterprise, institution and organization.

In December 2023, the president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Vadym Hutzait said that some Ukrainian athletes and coaches are under reservation, but it is not possible to reserve all athletes from mobilization.