Bloomberg: A peace summit in Switzerland is planned to be held in mid-June

The high-level peace summit that Switzerland has agreed to host for Ukraine may take place in mid-June.

This was reported by the Bloomberg agency with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the summit may take place on June 16-17, although it is currently unclear how many leaders will be present. It is expected that 80 to 100 countries, mainly from the so-called Global South, will be invited to the event.

The key question is whether China will participate. Ukraineʼs allies see Chinaʼs presence as essential to the success of the meeting, given the influence they say Beijing has over Moscow.

Officially, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland said that the date and place of the conference have not yet been determined.