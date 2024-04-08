The petition on the creation of the zoo police received 25 000 votes. Now it has to be considered by the government

A petition to the government with a call to create a zoo police unit within the structure of the National Police received the necessary 25 000 votes for consideration.

The authors of the petition ask the Cabinet of Ministers to create a zoo police unit within the structure of the National Police of Ukraine and to develop a legal framework for its activities.

The call is explained by the fact that the National Police does not respond properly to criminal and administrative offenses in the field of animal treatment, and police officers do not have the special knowledge necessary to draw up administrative protocols.

According to the author of the petition, such a unit could draw up administrative protocols on animal cruelty, open criminal proceedings under the relevant article and conduct a pre-trial investigation, temporarily seize animals, and also monitor compliance by animal owners with the rules of their keeping.