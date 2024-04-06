The Secretary General of NATO is confident that the Alliance will approve the military support fund for Ukraine by July

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that by July, when the Alliance summit will be held in Washington, the blocʼs allies will agree on the creation of a new five-year support fund for Ukraine.

In an interview with the BBC, he expressed confidence that the alliance allies would agree to a long-term funding agreement for Ukraine by July, although some countries expressed doubts this week.

"Even if we believe and hope that the war will end in the near future, we must support Ukraine for many years, build up its defenses to deter future aggression," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, military support is vital to expel Russian troops from Ukraine.