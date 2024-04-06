A ship with a record cargo left the largest port of Ukraine

A ship that exported a record 195,700 tons of cargo left the largest transshipment volume of the free sea port of Ukraine — Pivdenne.

This was announced by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, the Panamanian-flagged Captain Leonidas was the largest ship among all that entered Ukrainian ports after the start of the full-scale invasion.

Олександр Кубраков / Facebook

The length of this vessel is 300 meters, width — 50 meters, dead weight — more than 203 thousand tons.

The Sea Ports Administration added that the bulk carrier left the Port of Pivdenny with products of Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises.

Since August 2023, more than 36 million tons of goods have been exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor, which exceeds the indicators of the "grain initiative" for the year of its existence. 1,286 ships have already passed through the corridor, exporting a total of 25 million tons of agricultural products to countries in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Currently, 135 ships are waiting to approach the ports of Odesa, which are supposed to export 4 million tons of cargo.