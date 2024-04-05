The UN Human Rights Council adopted the first resolution on the protection of the rights of intersex people

On April 4, the UN Human Rights Council supported a resolution on the protection of the rights of intersex people.

This was reported by the press service of the organization.

The Council emphasized that this is the first initiative of its kind, and diplomats and human rights groups consider it a landmark event for human rights.

24 countries voted for the resolution, which was initiated by Finland, South Africa, Chile and Australia, 23 abstained, none voted against.

The resolution calls on states to combat discrimination, violence and harmful practices against intersex people, and to help them realize the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

She also calls on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to publish a report detailing discriminatory laws and policies, acts of violence and harmful practices against intersex people.