During the full-scale war, WHO recorded more than 1 600 attacks on the medical system of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded 1 682 attacks on the medical system in Ukraine, resulting in 128 deaths and 288 injuries to medical personnel and patients.

WHO also points out that many emergency workers and other personnel are three times more likely to die or be injured than other health workers.

"Many emergency teams come under fire either en route to a call or at their bases. Already four of our employees have died, 12 people have been injured and hospitalized," the organization quotes the head of the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Halyna Saldan.