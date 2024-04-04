“Ukrzaliznytsia” opened online ticket sales for the Chop — Budapest — Vienna train

"Ukrzaliznytsia" opens online ticket sales for train No. 143/146 Chop — Budapest — Vienna.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The new direct train No. 143/146 Chop — Budapest — Vienna has connections with night flights from Kyiv, Lutsk and Rivne. The train from Chop to Vienna consists of general seating cars with Wi-Fi. Tickets are already available in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application.

The company notes that it is about tickets to all stations in both Hungary (starting with the departure date of April 17) and Austria.

Direct connections Ukraine — Hungary (Mukacheve — Debrecen, Mukacheve — Budapest, Chop — Zahon) will appear in the application a little later, it will be reported separately.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reminds that from March 18, ticket sales for direct non-stop trains from Kyiv to Vienna are available only online in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" mobile application with account verification via "Diia.Signature".