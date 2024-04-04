Entry restrictions for foreigners have been introduced in the Kherson region

For foreigners and international organizations, the rules of entry to the Kherson region have been changed. From now on, it is necessary to inform about clear plans to visit populated areas of the region 72 hours before the visit.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The innovation concerns representatives of foreign, consular institutions, representative offices of international organizations, volunteers, etc.

Submit the completed documents to the e-mail address of the commandantʼs office of the Kherson region: [email protected]. The letter is filled out according to the established form and the subject of the letter should be "Notice of movement".

At the same time, each representative of the delegation must sign the prescribed form and strictly adhere to the specified route map.

"In case of violation of the route or terms indicated in the notification of movement, by the decision of the commandant of the Kherson region, entry into the territory of the region is prohibited," the Regional Military Administration emphasized.