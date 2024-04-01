The Cabinet of Ministers banned the eviction of vulnerable groups of displaced people from temporary housing during the war

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned the eviction of internally displaced persons from vulnerable categories from housing for temporary residence during martial law and for six months after its termination or cancellation.

This was reported by the press service of the government today.

On March 29, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the Procedure for the Formation of Housing Funds for the Temporary Residence of Internally Displaced Persons, approved on April 29, 2022.

The project of the relevant document was developed by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories to fulfill the requirements of the updated in November 2023 law on ensuring the rights and freedoms of IDPs, which related to the provision of housing for displaced persons.

As noted by the government, the purpose of this resolution is to provide certain categories of internally displaced persons with additional guarantees that they will not be forcibly evicted from temporary housing during the period of martial law and within six months after its termination or cancellation.

Thus, internally displaced persons who belong to vulnerable categories of citizens will not be subject to the limitation regarding the period of residence provided for in paragraph 8 of part 1 of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons".

The aforementioned limitation provides that temporary housing is provided for six months from the moment an internally displaced person is registered, at the same time, this term can be extended "for large families, persons with disabilities, and elderly persons."

Back in May 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of IDPs who belong to vulnerable population groups. It is about: people with disabilities; people over 60 years old; orphans and children deprived of parental care; parents who raise a child independently; families of servicemen who take direct part in hostilities; large and low-income families.