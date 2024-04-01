The Ukrainian eSports team NAVI won the Counter-Strike 2 World Championship

The Ukrainian eSports team Natus Vincere (NAVI) won the Counter-Strike 2 world championship. The team became the champion in the most prestigious CS 2 tournament — PGL Major Copenhagen 2024, which was held in Copenhagen (Denmark).

In the grand finals, NAVI played the American team FaZe Clan and won 2-1 on two maps out of three. The teams played on maps with bomb disposal: Ancient, Mirage and Inferno. NAVI won the first map 13-9, lost the second 13-2, and the third 13-3.

NAVI will receive $500 000 for the victory, and Faze will receive $170 000.