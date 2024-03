In the city of Bila Tserkva near Kyiv, an unknown object exploded in an apartment on the third floor of a five-story residential building. As a result, one person died, three were saved, including one child.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The explosion destroyed the reinforced concrete covering from the second to the fifth floor. The fire was extinguished, however, there is still a threat of structural collapse. Works are ongoing.