The anti-corruption court arrested a deputy of the Sumy Regional Council — he is suspected of bribery

The higher anti-corruption court took Magomed-Sharip Galaev, a deputy of the Sumy Regional Council from the "Batkivshchyna" party, into custody until May 24. NABU and SAPO suspect the suspect and his colleague Volodymyr Potseluev of offering and providing $100,000 in illegal benefits to Oleksiy Drozdenko, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

Such a decision was made on March 28 by the investigative judge of the High Ant-Corruption Court, Larisa Zadorozhna, SAPO reports.

An alternative was determined for the deputy in the form of a deposit in the amount of over UAH 3 million. If this amount is paid, Galayev will be released from custody under a number of obligations, including:

arrive on first demand;

not to leave the city of Sumy without permission; notify about a change of residence;

to refrain from communicating with another suspect Posluyev and witness Drozdenko;

hand in foreign passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

According to the investigation, deputies of the Sumy Regional Council offered money to the head of the Sumy MBA for the expansion of the hospital by joining other medical institutions to it, as well as for appointing one of the deputies to the position of chief physician.

In addition, the deputies proposed to provide the official with 10-20% of the allocated amount of budget funding for the newly established medical institution. During the transfer of the first tranche in the amount of 50,000 dollars, the deputies were detained red-handed.