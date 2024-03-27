The World Bank will allocate $1.5 billion for the development and restoration of Ukraine

The World Bank will allocate $1.5 billion to Ukraine as part of the Development Policy Support Loan (DPL). The funds are expected to arrive by the end of March 2024.

This was reported in the Ministry of Finance.

Of this amount, $984 million will be provided under the guarantees of Japan, and $516 million will be provided under the guarantees of Great Britain. The money will be used to support the state budget of Ukraine and restore the economy, as well as priority social and humanitarian expenses.

At the same time, in order to reduce the cost of servicing Ukraineʼs credit obligations within the framework of the DPL2024 loan, interest capitalization of $99.54 million is provided for in the coming years from Japanese funds.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko noted that the World Bank, Japan and Great Britain are key partners of Ukraine, supporting the country from the first days of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.