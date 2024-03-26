The national football team of Ukraine qualified for Euro-2024

The national team of Ukraine defeated the national team of Iceland with a score of 2:1 in the final of the play-off selection for Euro-2024 and will play at the championship this summer.

Albert Gudmundsson scored a goal for the Icelanders in the 30th minute. Victor Tsygankov and Mykhailo Mudryk later scored goals in the 54th and 84th minutes, respectively.

Also, in the 39th minute, Roman Yaremchuk scored a goal for Iceland, but the referee, following a VAR tip, canceled the goal due to offside. In order to qualify for the Euro, Ukraine only needed a victory in the main or extra time, or in a penalty shootout.

The match took place at the Tarczyński Arena Wroclaw stadium. The national team of Ukraine played on this field for the second time.

Before the match, the organizers announced that they expect about 34,000 fans, of which 460 will support the Icelandic national team.