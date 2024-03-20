The European Commission presented the projects of reforms preceding the expansion of the European Union

The European Commission presented reform projects and policy revisions preceding the enlargement of the European Union. This document is a contribution to the discussion process on the internal reforms that the EU needs to implement in order to prepare for enlargement.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

This resolution examines the consequences of EU enlargement in four main areas: values, politics, budget and governance. At the same time, the European Commission notes that expansion is a strategic interest of the European Union. Both the EU and the candidate countries for accession should prepare for this process.

Values

The European Commission emphasizes that the support of democracy, the rule of law and fundamental human rights is the cornerstone of the EU. It is these values that should guide transformations in the countries that want to join the Union. In turn, the EU should strengthen its instruments to ensure that the rule of law is respected throughout the Union.

Policy

EU enlargement will bring benefits to the single market. This will reduce logistics costs and improve trade flows, and will also bring significant economic benefits to entrepreneurs and consumers. This progress will depend on investments, the European Commission says.

A larger European Union can help solve the problems of climate change and biodiversity loss, because the countries that want to join the Union have a huge potential for renewable energy sources. A policy review on this issue should consider what new challenges can be addressed by the EUʼs climate and green industrial policy.

A key challenge for future enlargement is to strengthen the ability of the EUʼs Common Agricultural Policy to support a sustainable and competitive agricultural production model. At the same time, the needs of farmers and the diversity of agricultural models should be taken into account.

Also, membership in the EU brings tangible advantages to the economy. This provides access to larger and more diversified financial markets, while also reducing financing costs and providing consumers with greater choice and lower prices. The European Commission notes that the EU should review the policy of managing economic, social and territorial convergence within the framework of a wider group of member states. At the same time, gaps in the legislation of countries that want to join the EU should be taken into account, and if they exist, they should be eliminated.

Budget

Future EU spending programs should be developed taking into account the future enlargement of the Union. In addition, the tools that prepare the candidate countries for participation in the EU joint funds should be improved.

Management

The European Commission emphasizes the importance of EU institutional reforms. The governance of the Union can be rapidly improved by using the full potential of the current Treaties. It is also necessary to take into account the workload of law enforcement agencies — this is crucial for maintaining the integrity and functioning of the European Union and its single market.

The larger European Union has significant political and economic potential. As of today, the European Commission is starting work on the in-depth policy reviews announced by President Ursula von der Leyen in her 2023 State of the Union address. The Commission will carry out these inspections in early 2025.

Depending on the results of the reviews, significant proposals for reforms in individual sectors may include the preparation of the Commissionʼs proposal for the next long-term budget.