“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched an additional train from Kyiv to Lviv at the end of March

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has appointed an additional Intercity train from Kyiv to Lviv on the dates of March 30 and 31.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The train will depart from Kyiv at 06:50 and arrive in Lviv at 13:07, stopping only at “Pidzamche” station in Lviv at 12:55.

In the return direction, from Lviv, the train will depart on the same dates at 13:45 and arrive in Kyiv at 20:04.

Tickets are already on sale in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in chatbots, on the website, and at station ticket offices.