The Poles blocked the movement of buses at the checkpoint “Medyka — Shehyni”. There are large-scale protests in Poland

The Poles blocked the movement of buses at the checkpoint "Medyka — Shehyni" around 11 am.

This was reported in the State Border Service.

The organizers of the protest at the border plan to let one bus pass for two hours, both for entry into Ukraine and for exit. The Poles did not say how long this blockade would last.

Border guards have asked carriers and citizens to consider information about these two checkpoints when planning trips.

Today, March 20, large-scale protests by farmers began across Poland, writes RMF. The protests are expected to gather more than 70 000 people. The demands of the protesters are the same: rejection of the EUʼs "Green Course", which imposes a number of restrictions, and a halt to the import of agricultural products from countries outside the EU, primarily from Ukraine.

From November 2023, Poles periodically block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish transporters, and then farmers, have been obstructing the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and benefits.