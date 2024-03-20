The Council of the EU and the European Parliament reached an agreement on trade preferences for Ukraine

The Council of the EU and the European Parliament previously agreed to extend the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until June 5, 2025.

This is stated in the press release of the Council of the EU.

At the same time, the European Union will increase the protection of "sensitive agricultural products", strengthening the precautionary measures that are included in the current resolution on temporary trade liberalization measures. This is necessary to take into account negative effects on the market of one or more Member States, and not only on the EU market as a whole.

New automatic protection will be added to products such as poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey. That is, the European Commission will introduce tariff quotas if the import of such products exceeds the arithmetic average of the volumes imported in 2022 and 2023.

The European Commission will act more quickly (within 14 days instead of 21) if it has to introduce automatic safeguards.

Along with this, the European Commission will continue to monitor the import of wheat and other grain crops, automatic protection will apply to four additional products (oats, corn, groats and honey).

Currently, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU have to approve the interim agreement.