“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched an additional train between Kyiv and Truskavets

"Ukrzaliznytsia" assigns additional train No. 159/160 connecting Kyiv — Truskavets. It will run on March 23 and 30.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The train will depart from Kyiv on March 23 and 30 at 10:24 a.m. and arrive in Lviv at 5:00 p.m. and Truskavets at 7:35 p.m.

The train will also depart from Truskavets on March 23 and 30 at 8:26 a.m., from Lviv at 10:55 a.m., and arrive in Kyiv at 6:44 p.m.

Tickets are already on sale in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in chatbots, on the website, and at station ticket offices.