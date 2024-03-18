In Ukraine, compared to 2021, the number of patients diagnosed with PTSD increased almost fourfold

In 2023, the number of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in Ukraine increased almost four times compared to 2021. And in the first two months of 2024, almost the same number of patients were diagnosed as in the whole of 2021.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

According to the National Health Service of Ukraine, in 2021, 3,167 patients were diagnosed with PTSD. In 2022 — 7,051 patients, and in 2023 — 12,494 patients. As of March 6, 2024, 3,292 patients with this diagnosis have already been recorded in Ukraine.

According to various estimates, PTSD can develop in 12-20% of people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Moreover, the prerequisite for the development of PTSD can be not only war, but any event that carries a threat of death or human integrity.

PTSD affects people regardless of gender and age. Symptoms of the disorder can appear shortly or long after the traumatic event — usually within the first three months. Symptoms include hyperarousal, reliving traumatic events, memory and emotional problems, sleep disturbances, excessive fatigue, etc.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that in the event of the first symptoms, it is necessary to seek help as soon as possible — for example, to your family doctor.