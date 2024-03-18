The self-proclaimed occupying head of the Dymer village received 9 years in prison

The self-proclaimed head of the Dymer territorial community, who "managed" the village of Dymer (Vyshgorod district) in the Kyiv region during the Russian occupation, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The court found a resident of Kyiv region guilty of collaborationism and unauthorized dissemination of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law (Part 5 of Article 111-1, Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code).

In addition to imprisonment, the courtʼs verdict prohibits the man from holding positions in state and local government bodies for 15 years.

Prosecutors proved in court that after the occupation of Dymer, the man voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Russians and helped them navigate the area. At the beginning of March 2022, the occupiers forcibly gathered the local population, before whom the convict declared himself the head of the community. He helped the occupiers, engaged in propaganda, was responsible for the distribution of "humanitarians" and handed over ATO veterans to the Russians.

The convict is currently in custody. He was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine at the end of September 2022.