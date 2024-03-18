Illia Yevlash became the new spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Major Illia Yevlash became the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Previously, he was a spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Prior to that, Illia Yevlash served in the Ground Forces Command as a senior public relations officer. He headed the public relations service of the group of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv and the press service of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".
- On March 16, 2024, the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, announced that the former spokesman of the Air Force, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, was resigning. Oleschuk thanked Ignat for his service and said that he will remain in the Air Force. He will work in "another direction no less successfully."