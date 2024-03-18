Illia Yevlash became the new spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Major Illia Yevlash became the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Previously, he was a spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Prior to that, Illia Yevlash served in the Ground Forces Command as a senior public relations officer. He headed the public relations service of the group of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv and the press service of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".