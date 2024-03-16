The President personally congratulated the deflypians, who for the first time in the history of Ukraine won the overall team competition at the Winter Games

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi personally congratulated and awarded the deflypians, who won the overall team event at the Winter Games for the first time in the history of Ukraine.

During ten days of competition in Erzurum, Turkey, the team won a record 19 awards for Ukraine: ten gold, five silver and four bronze. This result allowed the team to finish the Deflympics in first place in the medal count for the first time in history. The three winners also included China (7 gold +7 silver +6 bronze) and Austria (6+1+3).