The government approved the program for the development of the Ukrainian language until 2030. What does it mean?

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the program to ensure the comprehensive development and functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language in all spheres of public life until 2030.

The program is aimed at creating conditions for overcoming the consequences of Russification and popularizing the Ukrainian language in the world.

At the government meeting, Taras Kremin, the commissioner for the protection of the state language, noted that the state program is stipulated by the language law.

The amount of financing of the program is more than 7.7 billion hryvnias for 7 years.

By 2030, 100% of civil servants and officials must master the state language in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian spelling and other standards, provide public services and carry out public communications in it.

Ukrainian is also the language of communication, documentation and information consumption. To this end, additional conditions will be created for business employees to master the state language, and clear state standards will be introduced, including Ukrainian professional terminology.

Ukrainian should become the main language of everyday communication. To do this, it is necessary to satisfy private cultural needs with a Ukrainian-language quality cultural product. The implementation of the program will contribute to the fact that by 2030, 80% of Ukrainians will speak Ukrainian in their families and at home. The share of the Ukrainian-language cultural product should increase from 55 to 85%.

According to the survey results of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted in February, the majority of Ukrainians are in favor of the complete elimination of the Russian language from official communication.