Ukraine will resume the transportation of containers through the Black Sea

The Ministry of Infrastructure predicts that Ukraine will be able to resume ferry and container transportation through its seaports in two to three weeks.

This was reported by Deputy Minister Yuriy Vaskov.

"All container terminals, and we have five of them working, are ready to handle container ships. Almost all of them are involved in transshipment of agricultural and other products, but containers are a priority for them, and they are negotiating with potential ship owners and container lines. I hope that within two to three weeks, we will receive the first arrivals," said Vaskov.

Within two weeks, it is planned to restore the car ferry service, and within two months — railway ferry transportation.

As of last week, the Ukrainian maritime corridor began working around the clock, Vaskov said. In his opinion, the volume of transportation through the corridor can increase by at least 20%. But the most important thing is to renew container and ferry transportation.

Vaskov reminded that in February, the corridor reached a record volume of export and import — 8 million tons, of which 60-65% fell on agricultural products, while the rest are ore, metals, and fertilizer imports.

In general, since the beginning of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, more than a thousand ships have passed through it, transporting almost 31 million tons.

"We have almost reached the level of the "grain corridor", but in a much shorter period of time," Vaskov concluded.