On March 13, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski recalled more than 50 Polish ambassadors in various countries and canceled the appointment of several new ones.

This was reported by the press service of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The proposed changes were approved by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the change of ambassadors is necessary in order to "solve the complex challenges facing Polandʼs foreign policy more professionally."

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that if Polish President Andrzej Duda does not agree to the appointment of new ambassadors, their duties will be performed by Polandʼs chargé dʼaffaires in specific countries.

President Duda, answering journalistsʼ questions about recalling ambassadors, said that no Polish ambassador can be recalled or appointed without his signature, and added that "his decision is of key importance in this." According to Polish legislation, ambassadors are appointed and dismissed by the President of Poland on the proposal of the head of the Foreign Ministry, which is approved by the Prime Minister.

The head of the Cabinet of the President of Poland Marcin Mastalerek says that Duda will not agree to the mass recall or dismissal of ambassadors without specific reasons or grounds.