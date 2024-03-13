UNESCO calculated the damage caused by the war to the scientific infrastructure of Ukraine

Russiaʼs full-scale invasion destroyed or damaged 1 443 buildings of academic institutions in Ukraine. Restoration of the state scientific infrastructure will cost $1.26 billion, including $980.5 million for universities.

This is stated in the report of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

More than 750 pieces of scientific and technical equipment were also damaged. The cost of restoration is $45.9 million.

In February, the head of UNESCOʼs office in Ukraine Chiara Bardesky reported that UNESCO had invested $66 million in Ukraine over two years. Japan provided the largest aid — $25 million.