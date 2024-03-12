Today, another 47 citizens of Ukraine were evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The plane with them landed in Moldova.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The mission was attended by GUR representatives and diplomatic staff of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt.

The evacuated Ukrainians were first accommodated in a hotel in Egypt, and today they arrived by plane from Hurghada to Moldova, from where they have already left for Odesa.

GUR notes that in total, during the three stages of the mission (November and December 2023, March 2024), 363 citizens of Ukraine were evacuated from the Gaza Strip, including 141 children, 135 women and 87 men.