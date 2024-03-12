"Ukroboronprom" created the Veterans Reintegration Center, which will not only employ veterans, but also organize training, retraining, and provide physical and psychological rehabilitation services. The relevant decision was approved by the Supervisory Board of the Company.

It is also about the preparation of enterprises for the return to work of veterans, the organization of training for managers and workers, retraining and advanced training for veterans (if necessary), involvement in research and testing of products taking into account combat experience, etc.

The Center also provides programs for psychological and physical recovery and the emergence of a patronage direction. It will interact with mobilized workers and their families, provide them with informational and advisory, legal, psychological and other support thanks to its own resources and partnership with state institutions and public organizations.

Special attention will be paid to inclusiveness of workplaces, improvement of mutual understanding and creation of proper corporate culture. For this, the Center will work with collectives where former military personnel come.

"Our veterans will, as before, feel involved in the arms and the fight against the Russian invaders. Their combat experience will definitely come in handy during the development, production or repair of products. I am sure that the people who went through the war will strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry team," said General Director of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin.