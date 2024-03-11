Protesters and the police stop buses with Ukrainians on the border with Poland

Polish protesters and police stop passenger buses with Ukrainians entering and leaving Poland. Passengers are detained without any explanation.

This was reported by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

At the same time, Kubrakov does not specify at which checkpoints this happens. He emphasizes that the actions of the protesters are unacceptable.

"These actions are unacceptable against citizens of Ukraine. During the war in Ukraine, the passengers of such buses were women with young children, socially vulnerable sections of the population, military personnel returning or going to study. The attempt to make them hostages of the protest seems inappropriate for the civilized world," noted Kubrakov.

Also, since 9 oʼclock in the morning, Polish protesters have not allowed a single truck to pass in front of the "Zosyn — Ustyluh" and "Uhryniv — Dolhobychuv" checkpoints. There, 6 and 4 trucks will be allowed to enter Ukraine every hour, respectively.