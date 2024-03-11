Protesters and the police stop buses with Ukrainians on the border with Poland

Polish protesters and police stop passenger buses with Ukrainians entering and leaving Poland. Passengers are detained without any explanation.
This was reported by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.
At the same time, Kubrakov does not specify at which checkpoints this happens. He emphasizes that the actions of the protesters are unacceptable.
"These actions are unacceptable against citizens of Ukraine. During the war in Ukraine, the passengers of such buses were women with young children, socially vulnerable sections of the population, military personnel returning or going to study. The attempt to make them hostages of the protest seems inappropriate for the civilized world," noted Kubrakov.
Also, since 9 oʼclock in the morning, Polish protesters have not allowed a single truck to pass in front of the "Zosyn — Ustyluh" and "Uhryniv — Dolhobychuv" checkpoints. There, 6 and 4 trucks will be allowed to enter Ukraine every hour, respectively.
- From November 2023, Poles periodically block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers, and then farmers, have been obstructing the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and preferences. They are asking for a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian transporters, subsidies for fertilizers, compensation for excise duty on fuel, payment of subsidies, and have other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.
- Ukraine considers criticism of its products unfounded and calls it a political issue.