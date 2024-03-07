The registrar has blocked the UKR.NET domain. Mail and news feeds do not work

Network Solutions domain name registrar blocked the ukr.net domain on the night of Thursday, March 7: users lost access to the news feed and mail.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

They note that the registrar blocked the domain without warning. It happened at 01:35. The company was unable to resolve the issue through the registrarʼs support service.

"We hope that we will be able to get more information and find out the reasons and circumstances of the blocking with the beginning of the working day of the office of the American registrar company," the message reads.

In addition, the company turned to the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova for help.

"We regret that millions of Ukrainian users who read news on the ukr.net portal every day and use @ukr.net mail cannot do so now. We are doing everything possible to recover," the company added.