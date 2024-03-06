SBU showed the test of the first “Sea Baby” drone, which was donated by Ukrainians. This is an updated version — more deadly

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showed the testing of the first named sea drone Sea Baby, which was donated by Ukrainians as part of a large collection. This is the “Avdiivka” drone. It differs from the previous generation — improved, more maneuverable and has a larger warhead (charge).

"The 2024 Sea Baby is a new generation drone, improved and even more deadly for the enemy," SBU notes.

Like every model of marine drones, "Avdiivka" will undergo a full cycle of sea trials. In the process, SBU development team will adapt the latest airborne weapons, specially designed and manufactured for use on the multi-purpose platforms that are the Sea Baby.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The new Sea Baby 2024 has improved technical characteristics, greater combat and maneuverability. It is capable of delivering almost a ton of explosives over a thousand kilometers. The SBU conceived this drone as a universal platform on which various weapons will be placed.

It was with the help of these drones that the SBU blew up the Crimean bridge and hit a total of 11 Russian warships.