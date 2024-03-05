Belgium has deported dozens of Russian spies in recent months. They were working under diplomatic cover

The Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo informed that dozens of Russian spies who worked under diplomatic cover were deported from the country over the course of several months.

The Brussels Times writes about it.

Asked whether Belgium should be wary of Russiaʼs attempts to undermine democracy, De Croo said it was already happening. According to him, Russia is attacking Belgium in different ways.

"If we take a stand against Russia, we know that very often our websites become targets of cyber attacks in the following hours," the official noted.

According to De Croo, Russia has also conducted numerous disinformation campaigns in Belgium. One of them was carried out during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, when the police were looking for a deserter who threatened to kill the countryʼs leading virologist and the government. Then the special services of Belgium discovered signs of an externally organized disinformation campaign against the country.

In addition, according to the information of De Tijd and its European partners, at least 17 satellite "dishes" and other communication equipment that can be used both for communication and espionage were discovered on the roof of the Russian embassy in Belgium in Ukla.