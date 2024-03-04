The government is reducing the number of ministries by a third. As part of the civil service reform, 20,000 vacancies have already been cut this year.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Government Center is currently being created in the Cabinet of Ministers, where auxiliary administrative functions will be concentrated.

According to Shmyhal, the ministries should form policies, and the Government Center, in turn, will provide legal, personnel, accounting and other support.

The government also plans to launch the Diia service for civil servants.