The European Commission must present the negotiating framework for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU no later than March 12

The European Commission must present the negotiating framework and assess the progress in Ukraineʼs reforms for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union no later than March 12.

This was said by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna, Suspilne reports.

"We expect that no later than March 12, the European Commission will present the negotiation framework and assess the progress in reforms, so that already on March 19, EU countries can make a decision [regarding the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU]," said Olha Stefanishyna. She hopes that there will be no delays with this.

When will we become a member of the EU?

This will happen only after Ukraine fulfills all requirements and fully implements all European standards.

There are various examples in the history of EU enlargement. Finland applied in 1992, and already in 1995 it became a member of the European Union. Poland applied in 1994 and joined the EU 10 years later. The last country to join the European Union is Croatia. It applied in 2003 and became a new member of the EU in 2013.

There are also countries that still remain candidates for admission. These are four Balkan countries: Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. Turkey has the same status. But in all these countries the process is stalled. Turkey does not meet the requirements of the EU at all and shows no desire to join it. In Serbia, the majority of the population does not want to join the European Union, and the country itself has close ties with Russia. Albania has not even started accession negotiations, and in Montenegro, with the change of government, the foreign policy orientation is also changing — sometimes towards the EU, then towards Serbia. North Macedonia is doing the most to join the European Union, but its progress is being blocked by its neighbors. First Greece demanded to change the name — and the Macedonians did it, now Bulgaria demands from North Macedonia to recognize that its people and language have Bulgarian roots and come from Bulgaria.

The most important thing is that after receiving the candidate status, everything will completely depend on the Ukrainian authorities. It will receive a clear list of reforms that must be implemented, and society will have the opportunity to control this process. In addition, the candidate status will mean access to financial funds of the European Union — in fact, the EU itself will provide money for reforms. One thing can be said for sure: the sooner Ukraine reforms, the sooner it can become a member of the EU.