Artificial intelligence will help in demining the territory of Ukraine. An agreement was signed with Palantir Technologies

The Ministry of Economy has signed a partnership agreement with the American company Palantir Technologies, which will use artificial intelligence to assist in demining Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

"Humanitarian demining is the zero stage of Ukraineʼs recovery. Currently, 156,000 square kilometers of land are potentially contaminated, and more than 6 million Ukrainians are at risk. That is why the acceleration of humanitarian demining, in particular thanks to cooperation with such technological companies as Palantir, is an opportunity to save peopleʼs lives and start the reconstruction of Ukraine faster," said Minister Yuliya Svyridenko during the signing of the document in London.

The agreement contains specific provisions:

digitization of humanitarian demining operations, automation of processes provided for by the National Mine Action Strategy for the period up to 2033;

expanding digital capabilities for coordination of land clearance and assessment, regional prioritization and risk management in mine action;

the use of an assistant based on the Palantir artificial intelligence platform (AIP) in mine countermeasures.

Powered by Palantir AIP, the platform will analyze information and provide recommendations to optimize demining processes. For example, it will be able to advise on how to most effectively clear a specific area of the territory — with the help of new demining methods, such as drones, or traditional methods.

The partnership should help demining the country faster and cheaper.