GUR: Belarus and Russia did not agree on the price of parts for the Grad anti-aircraft missile system

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian and Belarusian enterprises could not agree on the cost of parts and assemblies for the BM21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system.

According to the contract, the Belarusian contractor OJSC "Volatavto" must supply 250 units of products necessary for the production and repair of "Grads" to the Russian customer "Special Design Bureau". These are frames, bases, guide tubes and other elements of combat vehicles. However, the contractor billed the Russians too much — the cost of certain types of products exceeded the expected by 500-600%.

After intense negotiations, the Belarusians conducted an additional calculation and found a "way out". From now on, subcontractors who do not have the appropriate licenses will produce the components. This increases the risks for the military who will use these "Grads", noted the GUR.

Both enterprises — Belarusian OJSC Volatavto and Russian CJSC — are under international sanctions.