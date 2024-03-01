The Ministry of Defense announced the winners of the first drone hackathon. They received $10,000 for development

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the winners of its first hackathon "Onslaught of Machines" — they were looking for the best solutions for improving drones. 12 winning teams received $10,000 each for their designs.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.

The winning teams presented their developments in the following directions:

creation of algorithms for accurate recognition and capture of targets for further damage;

development of advanced navigation systems;

creation of stable and secure communication systems;

development of solutions for high-speed transmission (in real time) of intelligence data;

development of algorithms for coordination of unmanned systems;

creation of network solutions for integration between different types of unmanned systems.

"Hackathons from the Ministry of Defense will become regular. We have seen the effectiveness of such measures, and most importantly, the demand from the industry. Our task is to provide developers with a clear path from idea to application on the battlefield and direct feedback from the military," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko concluded.

The award ceremony also discussed actions for the fastest implementation of the winnersʼ ideas — including testing, certification and adoption of their products.