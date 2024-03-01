A new educational program — “Civil drone operator” — will be introduced in seven vocational schools

It will be possible to learn to be a civil drone operator in seven vocational schools in Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Thanks to the support of the European Union, drones were purchased for practical training and teachers were trained who will now be able to teach students of this program. There are plans to further expand the network of professional technical schools and to approve an educational standard that will enable full training of students of this profession," said the minister.

According to him, it is very important for Ukraine to be able to control a civilian drone.

"These drones are used during sowing, in rescue operations, demining, they help assess damage from combat operations, and journalists use them to document the war," Fedorov noted.

The reform of the professional technical institute continues, recently more than 200 institutions submitted applications to update their workshops and create quality conditions for the training of specialists.