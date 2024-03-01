Japan once again expanded sanctions against Russian companies and citizens

Japan has expanded sanctions against Russia and added 12 individuals and 36 Russian companies to the restricted list because of the war in Ukraine, according to a message in the countryʼs government gazette.

In particular, the head of the government of Chechnya Muslim Khuchiyev and the commander of the special police regiment named after the hero of Russia Akhmat-Khaji Kadyrov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Chechnya Zamid Chalayev were on the sanction list.

Japan also imposed sanctions against the son of the ex-governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Artem Uss, who escaped from house arrest in Italy last year. Their assets in Japan will be frozen.

Among the organizations that have come under new sanctions:

federal state unitary enterprise "Atomflot" (subsidiary of the "Rosatom");

concerns "Kalashnikov", "Almaz-Antey", "Uralvagonzavod" and "Basalt";

United Shipbuilding Corporation;

state transport leasing company;

"Aviadvigun", "Aeroscan", "Neva Elektronika" and "Angström" companies;

design bureau "Novator", drone manufacturer ZALA Aero Group;

Tinkoff Bank.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Japan has introduced a number of sanctions against the Russian Federation and repeatedly supplemented them. Before that, Tokyo updated the restrictions in December 2023.