Ukrainian hackers attacked Russiaʼs largest Internet portal Mail.ru. The service has stopped working

The Ukrainian IT Army attacked the largest Russian e-mail service Mail.ru, the Ministry of Digital Affairs reported.

As a result of the attack, the free e-mail service completely stopped working.

"All users who are outside the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as some internal users, have lost access to their accounts. Access to e-mail is not only mail, but also the possibility of password recovery, two-factor verification, and access to devices," the message reads.