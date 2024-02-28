Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the leaders of the Balkan countries. What were they talking about?

Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a number of meetings with the leaders of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Croatia and Serbia on the sidelines of the "Ukraine — Southeast Europe" summit, which took place in the capital of Albania, Tirana.

The President of Ukraine discussed with Moldovan President Maya Sandu "recent events" in unrecognized Transnistria and Russiaʼs attempts to destabilize the situation in the region.

Separately, they considered the operation of transport corridors for the export of Ukrainian products through the territory of Moldova.

Zelensky discussed cooperation in the treatment and rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military with the President of Montenegro Yakov Milatovych. The presidents also coordinated cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro on international platforms.

With the President of North Macedonia , Stevo Pendarovsky, they discussed the creation of a hub for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen and the recovery of children of fallen defenders. This should take place with the participation of the Balkan countries.

"If our friends help, we can talk about a rehabilitation coalition. It will be very important if our Balkan friends can help organize such a platform with the participation of various countries," Zelenskyy said.

The possible holding of the Ukrainian-Balkan forum of defense industries, as well as potential agreements between Ukraine and Croatian private companies engaged in demining, rescue equipment and drone production, were discussed with the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrii Plenkovich.

In addition, Zelenskyi and Plenkovich discussed "urgent issues of regional security", and the president thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraineʼs integration into the European Union and NATO.

Finally, Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the President of Serbia, Oleksandr Vucich, and thanked him for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for humanitarian and financial assistance and welcoming Ukrainians.

"He noted the importance of Serbiaʼs participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula. We coordinated further contacts with the aim of expanding global support for the Formula," Zelenskyi said.