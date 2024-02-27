Orbán says that he would not like to have a common border with Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he would not like to have a common border with Russia.

He stated this at a joint briefing of the leaders of the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary after the Visegrad Four summit in Prague.

The Hungarian leader said that, in his opinion, neither Ukraine nor Russia can win the war, and that the war can only end with peace talks, which should be started as soon as possible "to save more lives."

When the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, said in his speech that Putin is a war criminal, Orban objected that it "will be determined after the war."

At the same time, Orbán noted that it is "in the national interest and the most important issue of national security" for Hungary not to have a common border with Russia, because "there are bad memories" of such periods in history.