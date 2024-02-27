The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on men abroad to think about the possibility of returning home

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukrainian men abroad to think about the possibility of returning to their homeland to protect it.

"We respect the individual choice of each person, but we also call on all Ukrainians who have left the country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to consider returning home," noted the head of Ukrainian diplomacy in an interview with The Irish Times.

He expressed his understanding that there are situations and circumstances under which Ukrainians cannot return from abroad. For example, due to health or other reasons.

"But those who can, we invite to return and help Ukraine fight and survive with their direct personal contribution," Kuleba emphasized.