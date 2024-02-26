Lviv will become the first large city with Eurorail

In Lviv, the construction of the European track will begin this year on the section Mostysk — Sknyliv from the border with Poland to Lviv. Construction will be carried out together with European partners and donors.

This was said by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov during the forum "Ukraine. The year is 2024," reported Lviv regional military administration.

"We will connect our railway with the European network. This is the first project, we will build it already this year together with European partners and donors," Kubrakov notes.

The track will be used for freight and passenger transportation between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.

"This is an extremely important project that will ensure effective international rail connections between Poland, EU countries and Ukraine. Sknyliv station will become an international railway hub. It was chosen for the development of the hub in order to avoid overloading the Lviv station, through which the majority of domestic trains go," explained the head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytskyi.

On the section from Mostysk to Sknylov, it is necessary to reconstruct 72.9 km of 1,520 mm track to a 1,435 mm wide track. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will help modernize the station from Mostyska to Sknylov.

There is already a technical and economic justification and project and costing documentation for this section, added Orest Shulikovskyi, director of the road management department of the Lviv regional military administration. In addition, the project is undergoing an environmental impact assessment. At the same time, discussions with investors regarding the next stages of implementation are ongoing.

The construction of the Eurotrack (1,435 mm) in the Mostysk — Sknyliv direction was planned to begin in 2020. At that time, the UZ said that Polish and Czech railway workers showed interest in this project.