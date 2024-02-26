Ukrainians under occupation will be able to obtain temporary Ukrainian citizenship at the request of their relatives

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories will be able to issue a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine at the request of family members or legal representatives.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

As noted by the Ministry of Reintegration, many Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories or where hostilities are taking place have lost or have not received their passports.

The government has adopted an experimental project that will allow such Ukrainians to issue a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine through family members or legal representatives.

That is, from now on it will be possible to issue a document without the presence of the person who lives in the occupation. However, the relative or legal representative who applies for a temporary certificate must be in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The following can apply for a document for loved ones:

• one of the parents or adoptive parents;

• guardians, custodians and other legal representatives;

• one of the spouses;

• adult child or grandson/granddaughter;

• native or half-brother/sister;

• certificates can also be issued upon official request of the Ministry of Reintegration.

The following can obtain a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine:

those who have lost their Ukrainian passport; in case that the Unified State Demographic Register or the departmental system of the State Migration Service contains information that the person issued a passport, including a foreign one;

minors, about whom there is no information in the Register or in the departmental system of the Social Security Administration.

A temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine will be produced free of charge within 15 working days from the day when the application-questionnaire was submitted.

The finished document will be sent to the appropriate territorial body of the State Department of Internal Affairs or the Ministry of Reintegration. From there it will be handed over to the legal representative or family member of the person for whom the certificate was issued. Then the representative will be able to hand over the document to that person.