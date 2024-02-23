Ministry of Defense official Yury Lisovskyi was exposed for corruption. According to the investigation, he illegally enriched himself by 14 million hryvnias

The SBU exposed the head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense for corruption, who, according to the investigation, illegally enriched himself by almost 14 million hryvnias during 2022-2023. According to open data, this position is held by Yuriy Lisovskyi.

The investigation indicates that with this money he allegedly bought two apartments in new buildings, a garage and a parking space in Kyiv. The official also bought three premium cars, including a Lexus and a BMW.

"Then, in order to hide the acquired assets, the official "transferred" them to his common-law wife. At the same time, the person involved issued a power of attorney for the management of this property," the SBU notes.

During the investigation, the law enforcement officers also discovered the fact that more than 3 million hryvnias had been hidden from declaration, and another 3.5 million hryvnias was kept by the official with his common-law wife.

An official of the Ministry of Defense was informed of the suspicion under Art. 368-5 (illegal enrichment) and Part 1 of Art. 366-2 (declaration of false information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the issue of selecting a preventive measure is being resolved. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison.