Polish farmers want to extend the blockade to the German and Lithuanian borders

Polish farmers informed about a transition to more radical forms of protest: they want to block important routes and border crossings with Germany for a long time, the RMF24 portal writes. Thus, from Saturday, Polish farmers plan a 24-hour blockade of the S3 road in the area of the Myślibórz intersection, which is near the border with Germany.

After the weekend, farmers will resume their protest on the German-Polish border in the area of the city of Krajniku Dolnym. They want to completely block traffic at the border crossing and start a 24-hour strike.

Also, farmers from the Lubusz Voivodeship, together with German protesters, want to block the highway in the area of the largest automobile border crossing — in both directions in the area of the cities of Świecko and Słubic.

In addition, from March 1, Polish farmers will block the checkpoint in Budzisko on the Polish-Lithuanian border. The promotion will last a week.

The coordinator of the blockade Karol Pechynskyi claims that the Ukrainian grain, which goes to Lithuania through Poland, returns to Poland again after changing the documents. Therefore, he believes that in this way the embargo on the import of grain from Ukraine, which Warsaw introduced on September 15, is being circumvented.