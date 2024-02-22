From now on, the certificate “eRecovery” can be used to buy a home under the “eOselya” program

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed that the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) has approved a draft law that allows Ukrainians who lost their homes due to the war to use the "eRecovery" certificate to buy housing under the "eOselya" program.

"For example, you received a housing certificate ʼeRecoveryʼ for destroyed housing for 2 million hryvnias. However, the apartment you want to buy is more expensive and costs 3 million. Previously, in such a case, it was necessary to immediately pay extra from oneʼs own funds or choose cheaper housing. From now on, it is possible to cover part of the amount of the agreement with a ʼeRecoveryʼ certificate, and for the rest take a loan under the ʼeOselyaʼ state program," Fedorov explained.

According to him, the loan rate for military contractors, security forces, teachers, doctors and scientists is 3%, and for combatants, veterans, displaced persons and all those who do not have their own housing, it is 7%.

"If your home has been destroyed due to the war, apply for ʼeRecoveryʼ through ʼDiiaʼ. Leave an application in the application to record the damage and receive a certificate for a new home. You can also apply for a home mortgage through ʼDiiaʼ. It is fast, convenient and humane," the official added.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure noted that appropriate interaction mechanisms are already being developed for final implementation.

Thanks to housing certificates, over 800 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes to replace those lost due to the war.

What is "eOselya"?

The state program "eOselya" began in October 2022, it gives Ukrainians the opportunity to purchase housing with a minimum down payment of 20% and crediting for up to 20 years. The rate for contract soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and security forces, teachers, doctors and scientists is 3%, and for combatants, veterans, IDPs and all other Ukrainians without their own housing, it is 7%.

The program of the Ministry of Economy is implemented together with the Ministry of Statistics and PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo". "eOselya" partner banks are "Oschadbank", "Privatbank", "Ukrgazbank", "Globus Bank", "Sky Bank" and "Ukreximbank".